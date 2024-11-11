Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

