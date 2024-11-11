Ventum Cap Mkts Has Weak Outlook for Propel FY2026 Earnings

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Propel in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2027 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRL. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRL stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

Propel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Propel’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

