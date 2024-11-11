Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after buying an additional 488,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,588,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

