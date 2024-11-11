Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $440.41 and a 12 month high of $602.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.12.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

