Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 13.28% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

