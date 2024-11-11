Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,056,000 after acquiring an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 199,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $191.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

