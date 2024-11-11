Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,506,000 after buying an additional 248,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,306.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,875.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,046.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,828.74.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

