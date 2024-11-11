Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for 2.5% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 1.01% of Q2 worth $48,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,259.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.