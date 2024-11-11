Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Verra Mobility worth $57,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. 371,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,302. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

