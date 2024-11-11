Versor Investments LP Acquires 37,700 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.4% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 770,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,952. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

