Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 65,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.