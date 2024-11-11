Versor Investments LP Buys 7,999 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 226.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $57,981,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 45,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.2 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,172.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,329. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

