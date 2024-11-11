Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 54,753 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Kellanova makes up approximately 0.7% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $81.04. 46,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,342. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock valued at $92,680,265. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile



Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

