Versor Investments LP Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $2,419,502. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,586. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $214.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

