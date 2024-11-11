Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 538.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.19% of Premier Financial worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 252.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,231.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,272.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,153. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.94%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

