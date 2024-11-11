Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 301.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Match Group by 146.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 117.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Match Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 395,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
