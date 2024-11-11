Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 301.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Match Group by 146.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 117.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Match Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 395,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

