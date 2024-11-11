Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VERX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,967,612.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 52,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $2,162,287.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,144,993 shares in the company, valued at $46,967,612.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,299,827. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,629,244 shares of company stock valued at $64,039,589. 44.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

