Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,148,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,153 shares.The stock last traded at $6.64 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

