Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 778797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMEO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 350.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

