Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

