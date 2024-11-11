Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $307.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.95 and its 200-day moving average is $274.67. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. TD Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

