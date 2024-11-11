Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,558. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

