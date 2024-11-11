Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 39,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 59,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 93.72 and a quick ratio of 173.87.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

