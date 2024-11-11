Warner Music Group Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) announced on November 8, 2024, that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. This dividend is set to be paid on December 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2024.

The announcement was made through a press release issued by Warner Music Group Corp., which can be found as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Warner Music Group, with its rich history spanning over 200 years, is known for housing a diverse family of creative artists, songwriters, and entities that influence global culture. The core of WMG’s Recorded Music division includes iconic labels such as Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone, and Warner Records. Additionally, it encompasses prominent labels like TenThousand Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, and many others.

The company’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, holds a catalog of over one million copyrights extending across various musical genres. Further details about Warner Music Group and associated risks can be found in the company’s recent filings with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

As per Warner Music Group’s forward-looking statements, risks and uncertainties could potentially impact actual results compared to those indicated in the statements. The company does not commit to updating forward-looking statements, and interested parties are encouraged to review information on Warner Music Group via its official website and SEC filings.

For media inquiries, kindly contact James Steven at [email protected], and for investor relations matters, contact Kareem Chin at [email protected].

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

