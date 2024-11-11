WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $38,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 11.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.72. 47,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,571. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $474.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.33. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $14,835,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

