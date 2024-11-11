WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,359 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.46. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

