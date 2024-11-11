WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $18.87 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

CRS stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.83.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.