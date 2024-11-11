WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,945 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of CSW Industrials worth $29,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.6 %

CSWI stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,959. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.42. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.77 and a 12-month high of $424.79.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.