WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.21% of LPL Financial worth $380,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after acquiring an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after purchasing an additional 183,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

LPL Financial stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.63. 110,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $320.09.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

