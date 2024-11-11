WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 119,147 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,147 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Floor & Decor worth $536,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 269,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,279. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

