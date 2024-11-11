Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) recently:

11/8/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

9/12/2024 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2024 – Group 1 Automotive is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $402.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.73 and a 12-month high of $413.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

