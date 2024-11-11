Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilysys (AGYS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2024 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2024 – Agilysys had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

10/29/2024 – Agilysys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Agilysys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.85. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $125.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,901.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,368 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

