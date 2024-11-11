Weil Company Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

