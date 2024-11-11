Wellchange Holdings Company Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 11th (NASDAQ:WCT)

Wellchange’s (NASDAQ:WCT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 11th. Wellchange had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Wellchange Stock Up 15.9 %
NASDAQ:WCT opened at $8.98 on Monday. Wellchange has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.
