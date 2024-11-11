What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ACAD FY2026 Earnings?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.66 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 781,070 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,934,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 292,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

