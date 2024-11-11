Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.57. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,456 shares of company stock valued at $210,557. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

