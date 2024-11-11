Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1245377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 37.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

