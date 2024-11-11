Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.22. 2,972,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,690,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 39.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $957,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

