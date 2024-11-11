WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of WPP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.64. 42,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of WPP by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WPP by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPP by 26.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

