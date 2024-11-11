XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 520,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $312.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.