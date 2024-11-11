XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 151,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 31,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

