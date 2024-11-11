XML Financial LLC Buys 106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.1% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $13,372,661 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.23.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $355.53 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.38. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

