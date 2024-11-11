XML Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,807,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.98 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.