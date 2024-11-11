XML Financial LLC Has $1 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 35.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $224.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.73 and a fifty-two week high of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

