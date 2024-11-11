XML Financial LLC Has $427,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in American Tower by 18.9% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $201.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

