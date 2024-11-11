XML Financial LLC Sells 149 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 850.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $225.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.80. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $228.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

