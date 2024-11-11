XML Financial LLC Sells 7,846 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.06 and a fifty-two week high of $297.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.