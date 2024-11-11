Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $176.82 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

