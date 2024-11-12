164,800 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Price Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.93 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Leerink Partners cut shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.