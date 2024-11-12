1,761 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $1,900,156.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,143,068.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Datadog Trading Down 1.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

